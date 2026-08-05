Former Servant of People member Dubinskyi takes part in Verkhovna Rada Committee meeting from pre-trial detention centre – Zhelezniak

Everyone present at today’s online meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy was surprised by the appearance of Oleksandr Dubinskyi, who is suspected of high treason.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the Holos faction and first deputy chair of the Committee, said this in a comment to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to him, Dubinskyi’s appearance was unexpected for the committee members.

"Everyone was more or less equally surprised. I asked the chair (Danylo Hetmantsev - ed.) what that was. He does not know either. An account connected, and we could see on camera that it was Dubinskyi. I understand the sensitive nature of the situation, but by law he is entitled to attend committee meetings and is not restricted in this respect," the MP noted.

Speaking about how Dubinskyi joined the meeting and behaved during it, Zhelezniak said: "The account name indicated that it belonged to some prison colony — MVK-91. I saw someone in uniform setting things up and switching them on for him. He then sat at a table and spoke to someone, possibly a lawyer. He later tried to say something and even wrote in the chat that he was Dubinskyi, but nothing came of it. Since he did not say anything, the committee members did not react to him in any way."

The politician recalled that Dubinsky has not yet been convicted.

"I am afraid that the presence of the Opposition Platform – For Life on the committee poses a much greater risk than this incident. He is already in a pre-trial detention centre and is a suspect. We proposed removing him from the Committee a long time ago. We put the relevant resolution to a vote, but not everyone voted for it, so it did not pass," he stressed.

Read more: Court remands former "Servant of People" Dubinskyi in custody until June 5 – Prosecutor General’s Office

Dubinskyi's case

As a reminder, in November, the SSU served Dubinskyi with a notice of suspicion of high treason. According to the investigation, he was a member of a criminal organisation created by Russian intelligence in 2016, which later also included two members of the Ukrainian parliament, an employee of the Prosecutor General's Office and others.

In particular, Dubinskyi had the call sign "Pinocchio"; he carried out information and subversive activities in favour of Russia and spread fakes about the top military and political leadership of Ukraine. He participated in public events to spread pro-Russian narratives.

In addition to him, the hostile group included former MP Andrii Derkach and former prosecutor Kostiantyn Kulyk, who are now fugitives from justice abroad.

The following day, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed on Dubinskyi a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail.

In turn, Dubinskyi rejects the new accusations by the SBI and the prosecutor's office and reminds that, according to his statement, the NABU is conducting two investigations against the SBI leadership of Sukhachov and Udovychenko in collusion with the Deputy Presidential Office of Tatarov.

In December 2024, Dubinskyi was found guilty of a corruption-related administrative offence and fined.

In September 2024, the Prosecutor General signed a notice of suspicion regarding a new suspicion and a change to a previously served notice of suspicion for serving Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinskyi over organizing the illegal smuggling of persons across Ukraine’s state border, committed repeatedly (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). A notice of suspicion was also served on the lawmaker’s former aide, who works as the head of a public organization.

In January 2025, the case against lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinskyi and his former aide over organizing the illegal smuggling of persons across Ukraine’s state border was sent to court.

On 5 May 2026, Dubinskyi was served with a notice of suspicion of high treason.

Read more: "Zelenskyy was made president by Kremlin" - "servant of people" Dubinskyi