Stefanishyna is suspected of illicit enrichment amounting to nearly 14 million hryvnias, - NABU

Olha Stefanishyna, a former Deputy Prime Minister and former Ambassador to the US, is suspected of illicit enrichment amounting to over 13.9 million hryvnias and making false declarations.

This was reported by the NABU press office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the Bureau, Stefanishyna owned two flats in the ‘Faina Town’ residential complex (registered in a friend’s name) worth almost 11 million hryvnias.

The suspect also had access, at various times, to assets registered in the names of close associates:

an apartment in the capital’s ‘Lvivska Ploshcha’ business-class residential complex (registered in her mother’s name);

a parking space and several non-residential premises in the same residential complex (registered in her father’s name);

a Mercedes-Benz GLC 220 d car (registered in the name of a subordinate).

However, she did not declare this information.

"In addition, she was in negotiations to purchase a house near Kyiv with an estimated value of US$550,000. According to the plan, US$250,000 was to be paid in cash, with the remainder to be settled by transferring the two aforementioned flats in the ‘Faina Town’ residential complex to the seller. However, the government official withdrew from the deal, presumably due to her appointment to a diplomatic post abroad.



The suspect’s official income did not allow her to purchase such property. Between early 2024 and mid-2025, she earned around 3.7 million hryvnias. In contrast, approximately 4.2 million hryvnias were spent from her bank accounts alone," the NABU stated.

Read more: "They dragged three into final": SAPO prosecutor stated in court that Stefanishyna influenced competition to elect NACP chairman

Suspicions against Stefanyishyna

It should be recalled that on 5 August, the anti-corruption authorities announced that they had placed Olha Stefanishyna, the former Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and former Ambassador to the US, under suspicion.

The prosecution is seeking bail of 13.1 million hryvnias as a preventive measure for Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s former ambassador to the US, who is suspected of illicit enrichment.

On 6 August, the High Anti-Corruption Court set bail at 6 million hryvnias for former Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna.

Stefanishyna’s possible involvement in corruption

It should be recalled that earlier, journalists from "UP" published an investigation claiming that people from Olha Stefanishyna’s inner circle had been granted management rights over four large properties through ARMA. Among these properties, in particular, was the Trade Union Building on Independence Square.

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has opened a criminal investigation to examine Stefanishyna’s involvement in possible corruption at ARMA.

Read more: Stefanishyna on notice of suspicion: Uproar surrounding this story is more like storm in teacup