Power outages have occurred in five regions due to Russian strikes, situation is most severe in Odesa region, - Ministry of Energy

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions are temporarily without power.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Energy’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where is the situation most challenging?

As noted, restoration work is ongoing wherever safety conditions permit. Power utility workers are doing everything possible to restore power to all consumers as quickly as possible.

The situation in the Odesa region remains the most challenging. Restoration work is ongoing there. Following a massive attack on the region, energy workers have already managed to restore power to nearly all consumers. However, to prevent accidents caused by equipment overload, grid restrictions must be implemented. These outages will be lifted once restoration work is fully completed.

No scheduled outages are expected

No restrictions are expected today. Please check the official websites of your distribution system operators for any changes to power supply.

"Today, it is advisable to shift active electricity consumption to daytime hours—from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. We ask consumers to use electricity sparingly whenever possible," the Ministry of Energy emphasizes.

Read more: Power restored to nearly 5 million consumers after Russian attacks in July – Energy Ministry

Background

It was previously reported that on August 9, the Russians launched a massive attack on Odesa, resulting in damage and casualties.

According to the Air Force, the enemy attacked the Odesa region with missiles and launched 202 drones; 174 UAVs and 5 "Banderole" drones were neutralized.

Later, the Air Force clarified that during the night, the enemy attacked Odesa with 11 missiles and a hundred drones. One missile and 72% of the UAVs were shot down.

DTEK stated that the enemy carried out one of the largest attacks of the year on the Odesa region.

Read more: There are power outages in five regions due to Russian shelling, - Ministry of Energy