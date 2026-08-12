At least 375 Ukrainians died in Russian captivity. They were subjected to torture – Lubinets

The deaths of at least 375 Ukrainian citizens in Russian captivity have now been officially confirmed. Their bodies were returned home as part of "on the shield" exchanges. They were Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said this during a press conference, a Censor.NET correspondent reports.

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"Moscow Conventions" and 375 returned "on the shield"

Lubinets stressed that a separate verified list, compiled with the participation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, currently contains 375 names of Ukrainians who died in captivity.

"All of them returned home on the shield. In other words, the Russian Federation handed over to us the bodies of 375 Ukrainian citizens who had been tortured," Lubinets said.

Read more: Man who had suffered stroke was drafted in Poltava region: Lubinets has appealed to Ministry of Defense and is demanding investigation

The Ombudsman stressed that Russia had established a comprehensive punitive system in which torture, humiliation and Kangaroo court rulings had become routine instruments of warfare.

"This is not a legal term; it is a description of Russia’s treatment of Ukrainians: under these ‘conventions’, protection is replaced by torture, medical care by suffering, justice by sham trials, and returning home by years of captivity or death," he said.

Ukrainians in Russian captivity are often held in inhumane conditions: in overcrowded cells, with inadequate food and limited access to medical care and hygiene products.

Watch more: Russia manipulates prisoner lists, accusing Ukraine of refusing to take back its citizens – Lubinets. VIDEO

695 forms of torture and 95% of prisoners affected

According to the Ombudsman, virtually all methods of abuse listed in the Istanbul Protocol are used against Ukrainians in Russian prisons. Through the joint efforts of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Ombudsman’s Office, the following have been documented:

695 forms of torture, including beatings, electric shocks, sexual and psychological violence, dog attacks and mock executions;

860 instances of improper detention conditions;

95% of Ukrainian prisoners of war are subjected to systematic torture.

The Ombudsman noted that five prisoners of war from the Istanbul list of seriously ill prisoners were among the bodies repatriated last August. They had been prepared for an exchange, but instead Ukraine received their bodies.

Read more: Russian media reported that Russia is preparing new prisoner exchange with Ukraine