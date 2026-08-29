Government will allocate funds to support those affected in Bucha district and is preparing changes to operation of public services and transport during air raid alerts, - Koretskyi

Funds will be allocated from the reserve fund to provide support and compensation to those affected by the Russian drone strike, followed by an explosion, in the Buchanskyi district of the Kyiv region.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced this following a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Mr Koretskyy said that he had briefed the President on two important matters.

Firstly, at an extraordinary meeting, the Government will adopt a decision to allocate funds from the reserve fund to provide support and compensation to those affected by the tragedy in the Bucha district.

The second issue is adapting the functioning of the state, the capital, the economy and critical infrastructure to the new tactics of Russian attacks.

"Following an extended meeting I held today with the Commander-in-Chief, the Minister of the Interior, the State Emergency Service, the Mayor of Kyiv, and representatives of the Office of the President and the National Security and Defence Council, we are drawing up specific proposals on how to adapt the state’s operations to the new circumstances," said the Prime Minister.

Russia is attempting to paralyse economic activity

He emphasised that prolonged air raid alerts affect not only people’s safety but also the operations of businesses, logistics, transport, schools, nurseries and other areas of life. The enemy is attempting to paralyse economic activity in the capital and major cities, so response strategies and procedures must be adapted.

According to him, work is ongoing on measures concerning the operation of businesses and organisations during various types of emergencies, the organisation of logistics and transport, and the operation of the underground and other infrastructure facilities, with the aim of better protecting people and safeguarding their ability to live in our cities and communities.

Separately, there are plans to review the approaches to the curfew and to civilians’ access to more up-to-date information on air threats – without posing any additional security risks.

"All the services and departments involved are working on a comprehensive and well-founded approach. We plan to finalise the necessary proposals early next week, present them to the public and move on to implementation," added Koretskyi.

Read more: Russian strike on depot in Myla: two people are being searched for under rubble; Ministry of Defence is calling for audit of weapons and ammunition storage sites

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