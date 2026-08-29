Government will allocate funds to support those affected in Bucha district and is preparing changes to operation of public services and transport during air raid alerts, - Koretskyi
Funds will be allocated from the reserve fund to provide support and compensation to those affected by the Russian drone strike, followed by an explosion, in the Buchanskyi district of the Kyiv region.
Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced this following a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Mr Koretskyy said that he had briefed the President on two important matters.
- Firstly, at an extraordinary meeting, the Government will adopt a decision to allocate funds from the reserve fund to provide support and compensation to those affected by the tragedy in the Bucha district.
- The second issue is adapting the functioning of the state, the capital, the economy and critical infrastructure to the new tactics of Russian attacks.
"Following an extended meeting I held today with the Commander-in-Chief, the Minister of the Interior, the State Emergency Service, the Mayor of Kyiv, and representatives of the Office of the President and the National Security and Defence Council, we are drawing up specific proposals on how to adapt the state’s operations to the new circumstances," said the Prime Minister.
Russia is attempting to paralyse economic activity
He emphasised that prolonged air raid alerts affect not only people’s safety but also the operations of businesses, logistics, transport, schools, nurseries and other areas of life. The enemy is attempting to paralyse economic activity in the capital and major cities, so response strategies and procedures must be adapted.
According to him, work is ongoing on measures concerning the operation of businesses and organisations during various types of emergencies, the organisation of logistics and transport, and the operation of the underground and other infrastructure facilities, with the aim of better protecting people and safeguarding their ability to live in our cities and communities.
Separately, there are plans to review the approaches to the curfew and to civilians’ access to more up-to-date information on air threats – without posing any additional security risks.
"All the services and departments involved are working on a comprehensive and well-founded approach. We plan to finalise the necessary proposals early next week, present them to the public and move on to implementation," added Koretskyi.
What led up to it
- It was previously reported that on the evening of 28 August, a warehouse caught fire following an enemy attack in the Bucha district. The fire is accompanied by explosions. Emergency services are at the scene.
- Prior to this, Oleksii Biloshitskyi, Head of the Patrol Police Department, announced that traffic had been closed to all vehicles on the M-06 Kyiv–Chop motorway in the Kyiv region. The restrictions are in place between the 15th and 32nd kilometres in both directions.
- Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported that the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Head of the State Emergency Service had briefed him on the enemy strike in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, where a fire broke out following the impact, leading to a subsequent explosion. He stated that the horrific tragedy in Vyshneve had not served as a lesson.
- The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched an investigation into allegations of waging a war of aggression and possible professional negligence in connection with the consequences of the enemy attack in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.
- As of 11.30 on 29 August, it is known that 37 people have been killed and more than 40 injured. Around 50 houses have been damaged.
- In addition, it was reported that the head of the Dmytrivska community, Taras Didych, had been killed.
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