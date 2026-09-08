Kravchenko’s resignation came too late; he should have stepped down during attacks on NABU and SAPO, – Radina

At this stage, the resignation of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko is long overdue, as he should have stepped down whilst the attacks on the NABU and the SAPO were still taking place.

Anastasia Radina, a Member of Parliament from the ‘Servant of the People’ party and chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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When should Kravchenko have resigned?

According to her, Kravchenko should have resigned back then, "when it became clear that ‘Riznytska’, together with the SSU and the State Bureau of Investigation, had started ‘setting up’ NABU detectives in an attempt to halt Operation ‘Midas’."

In her view, he should have resigned back when he threatened to ‘come after everyone’ who demanded his resignation after this operation came to public attention.

"For playing one of the key roles at every stage of the attack on NABU and the SAPO – from fabricating allegations against NABU detectives to striking a deal with the investigation involving the traitor Khrystenko. For keeping two NABU detectives in pre-trial detention on charges that fell apart before everyone’s eyes, to the extent that the authorities had to backtrack and drop the high treason charges against one of them," adds Radina.

Read more: Kravchenko rejected allegations of involvement in receiving funds from illegal call centres and commented on situation regarding house

In her view, this list could go on.

However, as the MP points out, he will resign due to the "alleged" protection afforded by the Office of the Prosecutor General to fraudulent call centres.

"He will step down not even of his own accord, but following a conversation with the president. He will resign against the backdrop of reports that the Office of the Prosecutor General was preparing a new attack on NABU and the SAPO, in particular by monitoring the leadership of the anti-corruption bodies, their families and subordinates," writes Radina.

Read more: Kravchenko has resigned from his post as Prosecutor General

Will Radina vote in favour of Kravchenko’s resignation?

She emphasises separately that she did not vote in favour of this appointment, but will gladly vote for this long-overdue resignation at the next parliamentary session.

"However, this is not enough. Without changes to the rules of the game, it is futile to expect the Office of the Prosecutor General to put an end to ‘schemes and shenanigans’. The empire built by the boss will not disappear with the boss or the chancellor; it may simply lie low and wait for a new boss, a new chancellor," she is convinced.

What steps are needed?

According to Radina, the following is needed now:

to reinstate the competitive selection process within the OGP system, which was abolished in July 2025 at Kravchenko’s instigation (this is a requirement of the Ukraine Facility)

to introduce a competitive selection process for the post of Prosecutor General; the draft bill is currently under consideration by the committee.

"Anything else won’t work; we’ve seen that for ourselves," the MP concludes.

Read more: I have not been questioned yet; there have only been searches of my office and home – Kravchenko

Operation ‘Carthage’

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda, citing its own sources, reported that NABU and SAPO were allegedly conducting searches targeting Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, his deputy Mariia Vdovychenko, and Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper.

On 4 September, NABU and SAPO reported the alleged "protection" by the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) of a network of so-called call centers that defraud people.

According to media reports, NABU and SAPO detained Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the PGO’s Department of International Legal Cooperation.

Before taking up his current position at the PGO, Kropyva served as deputy head of the Odesa Regional State Administration on Oleh Kiper’s team.

Against this backdrop, NABU announced a new operation called "Carthage."

The Prosecutor General’s Office stated that it would suspend the employee whose possible involvement in "protecting a network" of fraudulent call centers and laundering assets is being investigated.

According to updated information, NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) uncovered a criminal organisation whose members systematically received bribes from fraudulent call centres and laundered millions. The organiser of the scheme was identified as the head of one of the Prosecutor General’s Office divisions.

Recordings of the criminal group of Prosecutor General’s Office employees were also released.

The Prosecutor General’s Office later confirmed searches at the premises of Prosecutor General Kravchenko and his deputy.

The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a pretrial restraint measure on Prosecutor General’s Office official Kropyva.

On September 7, Ivakhnenko was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 20 million.

On the evening of 7 September, Kravchenko resigned from his post as Prosecutor General.

Read more: SAPO has confirmed that safe containing cash is linked to Operation ’Carthage’, but it was not found at OGP