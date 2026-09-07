Kravchenko rejected allegations of involvement in receiving funds from illegal call centres and commented on situation regarding house

Attorney General Ruslan Kravchenko has denied allegations of involvement in receiving funds from illegal call centres and has commented on the situation surrounding the rented house discovered by journalists.

Kravchenko published a statement to this effect on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Rejection of the allegations

"Regarding the conversations that have been made public, and my involvement in them: I reject the allegations that I was involved in receiving funds from illegal call centres and their legalisation," Kravchenko stated.

He noted that it is clear from the conversations that the previous allegations by the anti-corruption authorities regarding his involvement in receiving funds from illegal call centres and their legalisation have no basis whatsoever.

"Conversations are just conversations, just as a photo of a safe containing money is merely a photo of a safe containing money, which has no connection whatsoever to either me or the Prosecutor General’s Office, but is, according to my lawyers, simply a photograph from another criminal case," the Prosecutor General stated.

Family expenses

Kravchenko also stated that all his family’s travel and living expenses were covered within the limits of current legislation and his declared income, without any breaches.

"Regarding the US visa and the purchase of a laptop: my wife prepared the documents and obtained the visa herself, and she does not have a new laptop," emphasised the Prosecutor General.

Read more: "I have absolutely nothing to do with covering up illegal call centres. There will be polygraph tests and personnel decisions at OGP," - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

Explanation regarding the house in Kozyn

Separately, Kravchenko explained the situation regarding the rented house, which was mentioned during the court hearing.

"Regarding the 280-square-metre house where our family lives under a tenancy agreement: we chose it back in winter, but it required some finishing touches and the installation of equipment. It was in this context that the work of tradespeople, the alarm system and household appliances were discussed. We moved into the house on 1 May 2026. My permanent place of residence will be declared in accordance with the law," the official stated.

In conclusion, Kravchenko added that his position does not exempt him from scrutiny, but nor does it negate the requirement to substantiate allegations with facts."

Read more: "Muse" from "NABU tapes" has been identified: she is Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko from Odesa, who owns Mercedes, luxury property and Messika jewellery. PHOTO

What led up to this

It should be recalled that, according to the SAPO prosecutor, Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the Department of International Cooperation at the Office of the Prosecutor General – who is accused of covering up fraudulent call centres – coordinated renovation work at the home of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko in Kozyn.

Journalists from Bihus.Info subsequently revealed the house in Kozin, which Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko may be using in secret.

Operation ‘Carthage’

As a reminder, earlier "Ukrainska Pravda", citing its own sources, reported that NABU and the SAPO were allegedly conducting searches at the homes of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, his deputy Maria Vdovichenko, and the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper.

On 4 September, NABU and the SAPO announced suspected "protection rackets" within the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) involving a network of so-called call centres that swindle people out of money.

According to media reports, NABU and the SAPO have detained Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the OPG’s Department of International Legal Cooperation.

Prior to his current post at the OPG, Kropyva served as Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, working alongside Oleh Kiper.

Against this backdrop, NABU has announced a new operation called ‘Carthage’.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has stated that it will suspend the employee who is under investigation for possible involvement in ‘providing protection for a network’ of fraudulent call centres and the legalisation of assets.

According to updated information, NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have uncovered a criminal organisation whose members systematically received unlawful benefits from fraudulent call centres and laundered millions. The organiser of the scheme turned out to be one of the heads of a structural unit within the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recordings of a criminal group of OPG staff were also published.

Later, the Office of the Prosecutor General confirmed that searches had been carried out at the homes of Prosecutor General Kravchenko and his deputy.

Read more: "Boss, we’ll sort it all out": Kropyva oversaw renovation work at Prosecutor General Kravchenko’s house in Kozin, - prosecutor from Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office