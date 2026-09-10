Explosion in the village of Myla following Russian strike: SSU official who organised storage of ammunition has been notified of charges against him

A head of one of the SSU’s support units, who was responsible for the establishment and operation of an artillery ammunition depot in the village of Myla near Kyiv, has been served with a notice of suspicion.

This was announced by the State Bureau of Investigation’s press service, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the investigation, when the decision was made to locate the depot in the premises of a former vegetable storage facility, he failed to take all necessary safety measures regarding the storage of explosives and ammunition.

Furthermore, the depot was situated near a residential area.

See more: Farewell ceremony was held in Kyiv region for Taras Didych, head of Dmytrivka community, who was killed during explosions in Myla. PHOTOS

"Not only did the premises fail to meet the requirements for weapons depots, but its location had not been agreed with the relevant law enforcement agencies and air defence units. Furthermore, the official failed to take measures to minimise the risks of the enemy simultaneously destroying a large quantity of ammunition," the Bureau stated.

The SBU official has now been notified that he is suspected of inaction on the part of the military authorities, committed under martial law (Part 4 of Article 426 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has ordered him to be remanded in custody, with the option of posting bail.

He faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that on the evening of 28 August, a warehouse caught fire following an enemy attack in the Bucha district. The fire was accompanied by explosions. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Prior to this, Oleksiy Biloshitsky, head of the Patrol Police Department, reported that traffic had been closed to all vehicles on the M-06 Kyiv–Chop motorway in the Kyiv region. The restrictions are in place from the 15th to the 32nd kilometre in both directions.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi stated that the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Head of the State Emergency Service had reported on an enemy strike in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, where a fire broke out following the strike, leading to subsequent explosions. He said that the horrific tragedy in Vyshneve had not served as a lesson.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched an investigation into allegations of waging an aggressive war and possible official negligence in connection with the consequences of the enemy attack in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.

As of 11.30 on 29 August, 37 people are known to have died and over 40 have been injured. Around 50 houses have been damaged.

In addition, it was reported that Taras Didych, the head of the Dmytrivka community, had been killed.

According to the latest figures, 38 people have been killed and over 50 wounded.

Read more: Most of fires in Myla have been brought under control: 38 dead, four missing, – Zelenskyy