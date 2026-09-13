409 out of 453 enemy UAVs and 4 "Banderol" drones have been neutralised, - Air Force

On the night of 13 September 2026, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 453 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber drones, ‘Parody’-type decoy drones, and S8000 ‘Banderole’ drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

How did our air defence perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 a.m., air defences had shot down or neutralised 405 enemy UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types, as well as other types of drones, and 4 S8000 "Banderole" drones.

Read more: Since morning, Russia has attacked Ukraine with 410 drones: air defence forces have shot down 336 enemy UAVs

Consequences

Enemy air strikes were recorded at 13 locations, and debris from downed drones was found at 7 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Please observe safety rules!" emphasised the Air Force.

What led up to this?