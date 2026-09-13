Critical situation in Oleshky serves as warning against normalising occupation: Russia is effectively keeping population trapped, - Sybiha

Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, has commented on the critical situation in Oleshky, in the Kherson region, which is temporarily occupied by Russia.

He wrote about this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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The people of Oleshky are trapped by the Russian Federation

"Russia is effectively holding the civilian population there in a trap, without access to food, medicines and essential supplies. In the heart of Europe, in 2026, people are suffering from a humanitarian crisis caused by Russia," he said.

Sybiha added that Ukraine is working with all its partners and relevant international organisations, calling for joint efforts to ensure immediate access to Oleshky and the surrounding areas, as well as the establishment of humanitarian corridors.

"This extremely dire situation also serves as a stark reminder of the reality for all those who speak lightly of leaving Ukrainian territories under Russian occupation. These are not merely lines on a map to be discussed at the negotiating table. Real people live there, and their daily lives are dictated by the occupying authorities, who have already demonstrated how they treat Ukrainians under their control," the minister emphasised.

He noted that the situation in Oleshky serves as a warning against the normalisation of the occupation: "Any serious discussion of peace must take into account the interests of people whose lives and fundamental rights are under threat."

Read more: Ukraine’s occupied territories were given score of ’minus one’ out of 100 for freedom, - Freedom House

Humanitarian disaster in Oleshky