Notice of suspicion against Kryvonos was sent by mail, - Kravchenko

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that charges were filed against and served on NABU Director Semen Kryvonos in accordance with the law.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Regarding the legality of the procedures for issuing a notice of suspicion: The notice of suspicion served on the director of NABU was drafted and personally signed by the Prosecutor General in accordance with the requirements of Article 481 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The information required by law has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations, and the document itself was sent via the official method specified in Article 278 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The postal delivery records the date, content, route, and fact of delivery, leaving no room for manipulation," he noted.

Read more: Kravchenko has made public suspicion against NABU Director Kryvonos. FULL TEXT

Kravchenko’s resignation and the charges against Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the Rada to immediately support the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

The NABU and the SAPO described Kravchenko’s actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the AntAC, Kravchenko left the country on the night of 14 September.

Subsequently, the Prosecutor General stated that he is currently abroad on a business trip.

According to sources at Censor.NET, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as an official business trip to Brussels.

Subsequently, Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of a sham adoption to evade criminal liability

Watch more: Kryvonos is suspected of sham adoption to evade criminal liability, - Kravchenko. VIDEO