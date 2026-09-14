Detonation in Myla village in Kyiv region: suspect SSU official posts UAH 499,200 bail and is released

The head of one of the SSU support units, who was responsible for the ammunition depot in Myla village in the Kyiv region and is suspected of inaction, has been released on bail.

The Prosecutor General’s Office told Censor.NET this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The SSU official was released last week. The bail amounted to UAH 499,200. The decision will not be appealed.

Read more: Explosion in the village of Myla following Russian strike: SSU official who organised storage of ammunition has been notified of charges against him

Background

It was previously reported that on the evening of 28 August, a warehouse caught fire in the Bucha district as a result of an enemy attack. The fire was accompanied by explosions. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Prior to this, Oleksii Biloshitskyi, head of the Patrol Police Department, reported that traffic had been closed to all vehicles on the M-06 Kyiv–Chop motorway in the Kyiv region. The restrictions are in place from the 15th to the 32nd kilometre in both directions.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi stated that the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Head of the State Emergency Service had reported on an enemy strike in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, where a fire broke out following the strike, leading to subsequent explosions. He said that the horrific tragedy in Vyshneve had not served as a lesson.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched an investigation into allegations of waging an aggressive war and possible official negligence in connection with the consequences of the enemy attack in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.

As of 11.30 a.m. on 29 August, 37 people are known to have died, and over 40 have been injured. Around 50 houses have been damaged.

In addition, it was reported that Taras Didych, the head of the Dmytrivka community, had been killed.

According to the latest figures, 38 people have been killed and over 50 wounded.

See more: Demanded $5 million to have proceedings dropped: SSU has exposed lawyer in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS