Russia recruits Ukrainians to gather intelligence on Ukrzaliznytsia facilities and military cargo

Russia is trying to recruit Ukrainians to collect information about Ukrzaliznytsia facilities and the movement of military cargo. The enemy could use the information to prepare further strikes on railway infrastructure.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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People may be offered money or so-called "anonymous assignments" to photograph railway facilities, provide their locations or share information about the condition of infrastructure, including after Russian strikes.

The Russian side is also interested in information about military cargo movements. In addition to collecting information, Ukrainians may be urged to damage railway property or carry out other acts against its facilities.

"If you or someone you know is offered money or an "anonymous assignment" through social media, messaging apps or acquaintances to photograph a Ukrzaliznytsia facility or provide its location, including after a strike; report on military cargo movements; damage Ukrzaliznytsia property; or take any other action against the railway, do not agree and do not pass on such information," the company stressed.

Read more: Belarus begins openly recruiting citizens into Russian army for war against Ukraine – FISU

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