Russia recruits Ukrainians to gather intelligence on Ukrzaliznytsia facilities and military cargo
Russia is trying to recruit Ukrainians to collect information about Ukrzaliznytsia facilities and the movement of military cargo. The enemy could use the information to prepare further strikes on railway infrastructure.
Ukrzaliznytsia reported this, according to Censor.NET.
People may be offered money or so-called "anonymous assignments" to photograph railway facilities, provide their locations or share information about the condition of infrastructure, including after Russian strikes.
The Russian side is also interested in information about military cargo movements. In addition to collecting information, Ukrainians may be urged to damage railway property or carry out other acts against its facilities.
"If you or someone you know is offered money or an "anonymous assignment" through social media, messaging apps or acquaintances to photograph a Ukrzaliznytsia facility or provide its location, including after a strike; report on military cargo movements; damage Ukrzaliznytsia property; or take any other action against the railway, do not agree and do not pass on such information," the company stressed.
Background
- Censor.NET previously reported that Russian occupying forces attacked a train travelling from Kyiv to Mykolaiv in the morning.
- Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian strikes have damaged or completely destroyed more than 500 locomotives in Ukraine, more than half of them in 2026 alone. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged partners to help replace the rolling stock urgently.
- Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, an adviser to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as diplomats, Bundestag members, academics and national security advisers from EU countries were aboard one of the trains during a Russian drone attack on an area near the Polish border.
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