Special forces set up ambush near border in Kharkiv region and captured Russian scout: "Don’t do anything stupid and you’ll live". VIDEO

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian special forces set up an ambush near the state border with the Russian Federation and captured a Russian military intelligence officer who was using a drone to map out routes for the movement of enemy forces.

According to Censor.NET, the successful operation was carried out by fighters from the 4th Special Forces Detachment ‘Despite Everything’ as part of the 3rd special-purpose regiment.

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Whilst carrying out special tasks in the border area, the Ukrainian unit organised an ambush on a Russian soldier. According to available information, the occupier was conducting aerial reconnaissance using a UAV and was mapping out routes for enemy forces to move along and concentrate their forces.

As a result of the operation, the Russian scout was captured alive. A radio was seized from the prisoner, after which he was interrogated by Ukrainian military personnel.

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The captured occupier was identified as a serviceman of the 20th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the 18th Motorised Rifle Division of the 11th Army Corps of the Russian Ground Forces.

During interrogation, the prisoner provided information on the location of Russian positions in the area. He also disclosed the movement routes of other enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, as well as the Russian units’ future operational plans in this sector.

Ukrainian special forces can use the information obtained from the prisoner to further counter Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and to plan operations in the border area of the Kharkiv region.

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