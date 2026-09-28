"Servant of People" MP Bezuhla called Russian strike on NASU building "karma": "Academicians did nothing to develop air defense"

Mariana Bezuhla, an MP from the Servant of the People party, called the Russian strike on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (NASU) building in Kyiv "karma." She accused its academicians of having "done nothing to develop air defense."

The MP wrote this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Academicians did nothing for air defense"

According to Bezuhla, NASU is a "pointless remnant of the USSR" that should have been reformed or closed long ago.

"But instead, the Russians are simply bombing it. Because they can. Because the academicians did NOTHING to develop air defense while sitting in their bubble for five years of the full-scale invasion and 12 years of war. Such strange, sad ‘karma.’ There is no justice in war — only consequences," she wrote.

Response to accusations of cruelty

The MP also responded to social media users who accused her of cruelty.

"People are writing to me about cruelty. Yes, the Russians are cruel. Is that news? War is cruel, and the consequences are plain to see. I feel sorry for the people. People are already writing to me about ‘fundamental science in Ukraine.’ And how many Nobel Prizes? What fundamental science? Where is it? If we can’t do fundamental science, we should at least do applied science. I have raised the pointlessness of NASU many times, but they simply stayed in their bubble. They were fine with that. In the end, war shows the consequences. That’s all," she added.

Photo: Screenshot of Bezuhla’s post

See more: Former NSDC secretary Horbulin injured in Russian strike on National Academy of Sciences; his assistant killed – BBC (updated)

Background

It was earlier reported that Russia attacked several Kyiv districts with jet-powered drones.

A strike on a NASU building was reported. People were killed and injured.

Former National Security and Defense Council secretary and NASU vice president Volodymyr Horbulin was among those injured in the strike on the academy’s building in Kyiv. His assistant was killed.

It was also reported that some scientists were "still unaccounted for" after Russian forces struck the building of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in Kyiv on the afternoon of September 28.

See more: "People close to me were killed": Zaluzhnyi comments on Russian strike on National Academy of Sciences. PHOTOS