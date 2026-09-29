Soldiers from Presidential Brigade destroyed around dozen "Shahed" jet-powered drones in skies over Kyiv region: "We can see them! We’ll get to work!.. It’s been shot down!". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing footage of combat operations by the light air defence units of the Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, which are defending the skies over the Kyiv region from Russian attack drones. The footage shows around a dozen successful strikes against enemy aerial targets.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders are hunting Russian drones attacking the capital region around the clock. Among the targets the military have to intercept are jet-powered variants of the Shahed drones.

The video shows footage of the detection, tracking and destruction of enemy aerial targets. Following successful interceptions, a brief and much-anticipated confirmation is heard over the radio: "It’s been shot down!"

Watch more: Over 350,000 Russian drones have been destroyed since start of year, - Ministry of Defence. VIDEO

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