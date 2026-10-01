Infrastructure protection: Zelenskyy held conference call with military officials, government ministers and all heads of agencies. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call with military officials, government officials and all heads of services working to protect infrastructure.

Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

As noted, three tasks were identified.

Schedule for the supply of missiles to Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence and the Presidential Office team will promptly review agreements with partners on supplying F-16s with the necessary ammunition.

The same applies to the supply of air defence missiles – for each country, all agreements and every package – with an updated schedule of deliveries to Ukraine due tomorrow.

Zelenskyy emphasised that it is important for additional missiles to be available in October.

According to him, as of today, some agreements already reached with national leaders have yet to be implemented by their teams.

"I am grateful to Germany, Norway, Finland and all other partners who are ready to act as quickly as possible. Yesterday and today, I communicated with leaders: it is important to get their teams to move faster," he added.

Read more: Zelenskyy held meeting with commanders in Lyman sector: payments to service members, drones and artillery

Implementation of resilience plans

Progress in implementing resilience plans is recorded weekly for each region and key cities.

The president noted that some communities are falling behind, and the military command, together with government officials, must prepare additional measures to make the work safer.

Watch more: Moment Russian drone struck high-voltage pylon near Kyiv’s CHPP No. 5. VIDEO

Russia’s terrorist operation against Kyiv

Zelenskyy said the response system had been adjusted to address Russia’s terrorist operation against Kyiv’s critical infrastructure.

Protective measures must be fully implemented. The necessary reallocation of resources was also determined. It is important that Kyiv’s local authorities be ready to make swift decisions to support people.

"I expect a report from the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the steps determined today. Glory to Ukraine!" the president added.

Read more: Belgium to transfer three F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by year-end – Zelenskyy