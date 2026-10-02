Biletskyi spoke with Russian prisoners: "You’ve drawn lucky ticket. In two months’ time, it’ll be hell for you lot here". VIDEO

Brigadier General Andrii Biletsky, commander of the Third Army Corps, spoke with Russian prisoners of war captured by the corps’ troops during the ‘Vivaldi’ offensive.

According to Censor.NET, over the course of three phases of the operation, Ukrainian soldiers have taken around 250 Russian servicemen from various units of the 20th Combined Arms Army prisoner.

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Among the prisoners are soldiers from the 237th and 59th Tank Regiments, the 488th, 283rd and 1220th Motorised Rifle Regiments, the "Black Mamba" unit and other Russian formations. According to the Third Corps, the occupiers surrendered in entire units, including their officers.

Watch more: Zelenskyy visited soldiers conducting Operation ’Vivaldi’: over 125 square kilometres of territory have been de-occupied. VIDEO

During a conversation with Biletskyi, the prisoners spoke of their losses, starvation, the failure to evacuate the wounded, and orders from the Russian command that effectively condemned the soldiers to death.

"There was no way to retreat. Well, they just sent us off to be wiped out," said one of the prisoners.

Another Russian stated that he was the only one from his entire group to reach the point designated by the command. According to the corps, one of the prisoners lost around 60 kilograms in half a year, whilst others reported spending 20 days without adequate food or water.

The Third Army Corps notes that recently, it is not only Russian infantrymen who are being taken prisoner, but also UAV operators, mortar gunners, electronic warfare specialists and servicemen from other branches.

"You’ve drawn a lucky ticket. In two months’ time, it’ll be a hell for you lot here," Biletskyi told the Russian prisoners of war.

Read more: Biletskyi recorded an address from the centre of Sviatohirsk and refuted Putin’s claims: "It’s lovely place. It’s best to wear bulletproof vest, but you can walk around here without any problems". VIDEO

Watch more: Fighters from "NC13" strike special forces unit equipped their special forces with grenade launchers and used them to storm Russian positions during Operation "Vivaldi". VIDEO