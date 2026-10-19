In New York, Ukrainian national anthem unexpectedly rang out before performance of ’Macbeth’: audience at Metropolitan Opera listened to it standing up. VIDEO

In New York, before the start of Giuseppe Verdi’s "Macbeth: at the world-famous Metropolitan Opera, the Ukrainian national anthem was played. Its performance came as a surprise to the audience, who rose from their seats and listened to the anthem whilst standing.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the Ukrainian anthem being performed was shared on social media.

According to the authors of the post, the initiative came from Peter Gelb, General Director of the Metropolitan Opera, who personally ordered the Ukrainian national anthem to be included in the evening’s programme.

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The Ukrainian national anthem was performed by the theatre’s orchestra under the baton of the world-renowned Canadian conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

It is noted that the performance was not announced in advance, so it came as a complete surprise to those present in the auditorium.

"The performance, of course, was neither planned nor announced. For the audience, the anthem came as a complete surprise," noted the author of the post.

According to eyewitness accounts, one of the world’s most famous opera houses thus expressed its solidarity with Ukraine against the backdrop of Russian aggression.

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