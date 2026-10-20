U.S. is not deliberately refusing to supply Ukraine with interceptors, - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied that intelligence data for Ukraine was being deliberately withheld and stated that U.S. aid remains unchanged.

He made this statement to reporters, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The Department of Defense (the U.S. — Ed.)—everything they’ve done regarding Ukraine remains the same. That hasn’t changed," he said.

According to Rubio, Ukraine is not being deliberately denied anything.

"It’s a balance between our commitments to other partners and, frankly, our own standards and requirements for our own facilities as well," the U.S. Secretary of State explained.

Read more: US has not stopped intelligence sharing with Ukraine, we are helping – Trump

Ballistics warning

He confirmed that no launches were detected on October 13 and 18.

"It's not because the U.S. didn't provide the information. I've seen some people associated with the Ukrainian government say that people in Ukraine are dying because the U.S. is withholding information from them. That’s outrageous. It’s scandalous. It’s simply not true. It’s inaccurate.

The fact that a problem was identified—and that there may have been an internal issue regarding their ability to receive the information provided, organize it, and respond to it—is a possibility; we’re looking into it. It was a technical issue," he added.

He also called claims that Trump is somehow taking actions to deliberately harm Ukraine unfair and untrue.

Read more: Zelenskyy on attacks on energy sector: If U.S. cannot stop Russia, it must provide Ukraine with air defense systems

Background

Earlier, President Zelenskyy stated that intelligence data from the U.S. had been blocked for a certain period of time.

He later said that after the blockage lasted for "a certain period of time," the U.S. resumed the exchange of intelligence data.

On October 19, Zelenskyy stated delays in "certain types of vital supplies" at the level of the U.S. Ministry of War and "political agreements that have not been implemented at the working level."

Media reports indicated that Hegseth was delaying the transfer to Ukraine of a large shipment of Patriot missiles paid for by allies.

Read more: Russia has "behaved normally" towards Ukraine, and I appreciate that, - Trump