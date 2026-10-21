Starshield is still restricted. Rubio said he would work on this issue – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the United States had resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine to provide warnings of Russian ballistic missile attacks. Meanwhile, Starshield restrictions remain in place.

The head of state said this on Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

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He recalled that yesterday he held a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"Intelligence sharing is working now, thank you very much. This was crucial for us. It was very dangerous for us not to receive early warning information after Russian ballistic missile attacks. Now it is working, and that is good," Zelenskyy said.

"As for Starlink, Starshield... everything is still restricted. But the secretary (Rubio) told me that he would work with his team on this to resolve the issue. God willing, this will be done," the head of state added.

Read more: Zelenskyy begins meeting with US special envoy Witkoff in Norway

Restrictions on Starlink operations in Ukraine

On October 14, volunteer and former adviser to the defence minister Serhii Sternenko said SpaceX had restricted the operation of Starlink terminals used by Ukrainian troops overnight. According to him, this had "disrupted a number of important missions". Data transmission restrictions were imposed depending on the speed of UAVs using Starlink.

Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash) later confirmed the information. According to him, the restrictions could also complicate the use of interceptor drones against jet-powered Shaheds.

Units of the Air Assault Forces’ 7th Corps also said they had begun recording Starlink connectivity problems on the Huliaipole axis overnight. The problems concerned the Starshield package — the so-called military package, which previously had no data transmission speed restrictions.

Former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov later said network operations were being restored at speeds of up to 160 km/h.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk said he does not determine the restrictions on Starshield used by Ukraine. The system is controlled by the US government, rather than SpaceX.

According to Reuters, the White House ordered the restrictions on Starshield for Ukraine.

On October 16, US President Trump said Washington was not involved in slowing down the "military package" of Starlink satellite communications (Starshield) used by Ukrainian troops.

On October 19, Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian military assets equipped with Starlink stopped functioning at speeds of 130–161 km/h on various sections of the front.

Hegseth said that the Pentagon had issued no orders to restrict Starshield.

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