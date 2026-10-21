Witkoff returns to Norway after meeting Putin in St. Petersburg
US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff has returned to Norway after meeting Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.
NRK reports this, according to Censor.NET.
Witkoff to brief Norway’s prime minister on the talks
Before leaving for Washington, he is due to brief Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on the results of his meeting with Putin.
The talks between Witkoff and Støre are expected to take place at the airport.
The US special envoy’s meeting with Putin took place the day after his talks in Oslo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of Norway and Finland.
Talks in Russia began with the release of an American
The talks in St. Petersburg began with the release of US citizen Stephen Hubbard. The 74-year-old retiree and former teacher from Michigan had been designated as wrongfully detained by the US State Department.
During his meeting with Putin, Witkoff also called the Russian dictator a "humanitarian".
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