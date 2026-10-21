Witkoff returns to Norway after meeting Putin in St. Petersburg

US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff has returned to Norway after meeting Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.

NRK reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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Witkoff to brief Norway’s prime minister on the talks

Before leaving for Washington, he is due to brief Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on the results of his meeting with Putin.

The talks between Witkoff and Støre are expected to take place at the airport.

The US special envoy’s meeting with Putin took place the day after his talks in Oslo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of Norway and Finland.

See more: Witkoff arrived in St. Petersburg to meet with Putin, - Russian media. PHOTO

Talks in Russia began with the release of an American

The talks in St. Petersburg began with the release of US citizen Stephen Hubbard. The 74-year-old retiree and former teacher from Michigan had been designated as wrongfully detained by the US State Department.

During his meeting with Putin, Witkoff also called the Russian dictator a "humanitarian".

Read more: US proposed unfreezing assets, sale of stake in Lukoil, and potash exports from Belarus to Russia in exchange for partial truce, - NYT