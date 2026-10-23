Reconnaissance troops from 125th Brigade cleared trenches and captured Russian soldier near Zelena Dolyna: "Two less bastards, the dugout’s clear! We’re taking up defensive positions". VIDEO

Reconnaissance troops from the Shadow Group of the 125th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade, which is part of the Third Army Corps, have released a video showing the assault on Russian positions on the outskirts of Zelena Dolyna in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian soldiers cleared enemy trenches and dugouts, eliminated the occupiers and took a prisoner.

According to Censor.NET, the video, which lasts almost three minutes, shows the combat operations from the first-person perspective of the Ukrainian defenders. The ‘Alpha’ and ‘Bravo’ assault groups advance through wooded terrain, enter the Russian trench system and engage the enemy in combat.

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The footage shows soldiers moving through narrow trenches, checking cover and firing small arms. The battle is accompanied by constant radio communication between the assault groups and command.

"Monolith, Monolith, this is Bravo, this is Bravo!" reports one of the soldiers as they advance through enemy positions.

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During the assault, Ukrainian scouts use grenades to clear the fortifications. After the explosions, they check the dugouts and continue moving through the trenches.

"Grenade! The dugout is clear!" can be heard on the video recording.

During the battle, Ukrainian troops captured a Russian soldier. In one scene, the Russian soldier can be heard pleading not to be killed.

"Please don’t kill me," can be heard on the recording during an encounter with the occupiers.

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After clearing another section of positions, one of the Ukrainian fighters reports on the outcome of the battle.

"Minus two, minus two, the dugout is clear. We’re taking up defensive positions here," reports a soldier.

Having completed the assault, the reconnaissance troops allocate observation sectors and prepare to hold the captured positions.

According to the Third Army Corps, these combat operations took place as part of the ‘Vivaldi’ offensive and were aimed at clearing Russian military positions near Zelena Dolyna.

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Read more: Third Army Corps completes Operation "Vivaldi": 277 km² liberated in Lyman sector – Biletskyi