Reconnaissance troops captured Russian soldier who was sleeping in hideout: "Good morning. Hands up, quick! Alexander, for f#ck’s sake, Yuryevich". VIDEO

Soldiers from the ‘Chameleon Team’ reconnaissance company of the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade ‘Kholodnyi Yar’ captured a Russian occupier who was sleeping in his shelter in the Kostiantynivka sector of Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, footage captured by a body camera worn by one of the soldiers shows Ukrainian defenders moving through wooded terrain and approaching a camouflaged Russian hideout.

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The hideout is situated amongst the trees, with its entrance concealed by branches and vegetation. Whilst checking the position, Ukrainian reconnaissance troops discover a Russian soldier who, according to the video’s creators, was asleep in his hideout.

The footage shows a Ukrainian soldier keeping the occupier, who is lying on the ground, under control whilst checking the surrounding area.

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Warning! Strong language!

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