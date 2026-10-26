ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12040 visitors online
News captured occupiers
6 419 13

Reconnaissance troops captured Russian soldier who was sleeping in hideout: "Good morning. Hands up, quick! Alexander, for f#ck’s sake, Yuryevich". VIDEO

Soldiers from the ‘Chameleon Team’ reconnaissance company of the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade ‘Kholodnyi Yar’ captured a Russian occupier who was sleeping in his shelter in the Kostiantynivka sector of Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, footage captured by a body camera worn by one of the soldiers shows Ukrainian defenders moving through wooded terrain and approaching a camouflaged Russian hideout.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The hideout is situated amongst the trees, with its entrance concealed by branches and vegetation. Whilst checking the position, Ukrainian reconnaissance troops discover a Russian soldier who, according to the video’s creators, was asleep in his hideout.

The footage shows a Ukrainian soldier keeping the occupier, who is lying on the ground, under control whilst checking the surrounding area.

Watch more: Russian soldier took off his body armour, raised his hands and, bowing repeatedly, asked Ukrainian drone to take him prisoner. VIDEO

Warning! Strong language!

Watch more: Ruscists could not withstand Ukrainian drone strikes and surrendered to Special Operations Forces troops instead of assaulting Ukrainian Armed Forces positions. VIDEO

Author: 

Donetsk region (6414) Captives (799) 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (111) Pokrovskyy district (1414) Kostyantynivka (57)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 