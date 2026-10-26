Mark from Irkutsk is crawling along pipeline to surrender: "You won’t torture me, will you?" – "What kind of nonsense is that? Why the f#ck would we torture you? You’ll tell us everything yourself.". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing Ukrainian servicemen taking a Russian occupier prisoner inside a gas pipeline in the Kupiansk area of Kharkiv Oblast.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows the interior of a large metal pipe where Ukrainian servicemen discovered the Russian occupier.
The footage was filmed in almost complete darkness. The narrow space of the gas pipeline is lit only by the torches of the Ukrainian soldiers.
The footage shows a Russian man inside the pipe, following the orders of the Ukrainian defenders. He says his name is Mark and that he lives in Irkutsk.
During the operation, one of the Ukrainian soldiers tells his comrades: "Lads, meet the fourth one!"
This phrase may indicate that the Russian, whose capture was caught on video, is likely to be the fourth prisoner taken during the Ukrainian military’s operations in the gas pipeline.
Warning! Strong language!
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