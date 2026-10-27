Ceasefire in Oleshky will last until 10:59 p.m. on November 1, - "Servant of People" Arakhamia

A ceasefire was implemented in the area around the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region from October 27 to November 1 to allow for a humanitarian operation, which will last until 10:59 p.m. on November 1.

This was announced by Davyd Arakhamia, head of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"As part of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump’s initiative to lift the blockade of Oleshky, the largest ceasefire to date began today at 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time along the longest stretch of the front line in southern Ukraine.

This is the largest de-escalation since 2022," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the ceasefire will last from October 27 until 10:59 p.m. on November 1.

Read more: As of this morning, Russia is observing ceasefire in Oleshky, - Marine Corps spokesman Drohal

What is known

The day before, US First Lady Melania Trump’s office said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to temporarily halt all hostilities in Oleshky, Kherson region, from 29 October to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a safe corridor.

Russian dictator’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the military was coordinating the timing of a ceasefire around Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that a ceasefire was being introduced in the sector because of the humanitarian operation around Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets confirmed US First Lady Melania Trump’s statement about the launch of a humanitarian mission in Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Ukraine is introducing a ceasefire in the area of temporarily Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region from 3:00 a.m. on October 27 to conduct a humanitarian operation.

Read more: Ukraine is ready to discuss freezing current front line but will not cede territory, Zelenskyy says