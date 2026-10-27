As of this morning, Russia is observing ceasefire in Oleshky, - Marine Corps spokesman Drohal

Photo: 34 окрема бригада Морської Піхоти "Борисфен"

As of 9 a.m. on October 27, the Russian side is observing the ceasefire established as part of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky, Kherson Oblast.

This was reported by Pavlo Drohal, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Marine Corps, according to Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne."

According to him, the Marine Corps continues to closely monitor developments and track changes in the operational situation.

Earlier, Lubinets reported that a ceasefire had been declared in Oleshky as part of the humanitarian mission.

According to Budanov, the humanitarian mission in Oleshky has already begun, and Lubinets is coordinating the process on the ground.

Read more: Humanitarian mission has begun in Oleshky; Lubinets is coordinating effort on ground, - Budanov

What is known?

The day before, US First Lady Melania Trump’s office said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to temporarily halt all hostilities in Oleshky, Kherson region, from 29 October to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a safe corridor.

Russian dictator’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the military was coordinating the timing of a ceasefire around Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that a ceasefire was being introduced in the sector because of the humanitarian operation around Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets confirmed US First Lady Melania Trump’s statement about the launch of a humanitarian mission in Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Ukraine is introducing a ceasefire in the area of temporarily Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region from 3:00 a.m. on October 27 to conduct a humanitarian operation.

See more: Guardsmen used drones to deliver baby food and toys to Oleshky, which is occupied by Russian Federation, – Vyhivskyi. PHOTOS