Støre responds to Denmark’s criticism over Putin call: We did not speak on behalf of all Europeans
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre responded to criticism from his Danish counterpart Frederiksen over his telephone conversation with Putin.
Censor.NET reports, citing NRK.
Details
Frederiksen considers today’s telephone conversation a unilateral initiative.
"I disagree with that. In four years, the EU has still not developed a common message or a unified approach.
We speak on our own behalf, not on behalf of anyone else, but before that we held extensive consultations and informed all our allies in advance," Støre said.
He also said the conversation with Putin lasted an hour and a half.
Background
- The leaders of Finland and Norway held a conversation with dictator Putin.
- The talks with Putin were held in coordination with Ukraine.
- This is Putin’s first direct contact with top-level European leaders who support Kyiv since French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Putin in July last year.
- Zelenskyy also held a telephone conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.
- According to Stubb, the discussion was "frank and businesslike".
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is not particularly pleased with her Scandinavian counterparts’ telephone conversation with Putin.
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