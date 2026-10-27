New round of Ukraine, US and Russia talks tentatively scheduled for 4 November in Abu Dhabi, Tusk says

A new round of talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia is tentatively scheduled for 4 November in Abu Dhabi. European leaders are cautious about the meeting’s prospects, as Moscow has not changed its position, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Censor.NET reports, citing The Guardian.

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Tusk warns against illusions about Russia’s position

According to Tusk, the Finnish and Norwegian leaders’ telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin took place following consultations, including with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the US side.

After the call, Finnish President Alexander Stubb told the Polish prime minister that the parties had maintained their positions. At the same time, European leaders expressed cautious optimism about possible progress during the talks in Abu Dhabi.

"We should have no illusions; it is clear what game the Russian side is playing," Tusk stressed.

He also emphasised that renewed dialogue with Moscow does not change Europe’s full support for Ukraine. European countries continue to maintain a common position on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Read more: Tusk on Stubb and Støre’s conversation with Putin: Impression was moderately optimistic

Background

The leaders of Finland and Norway held a conversation with dictator Putin.

The talks with Putin were held in coordination with Ukraine.

This is Putin’s first direct contact with top-level European leaders who support Kyiv since French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Putin in July last year.

Zelenskyy also held a telephone conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

According to Stubb, the discussion was "frank and businesslike".

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is not particularly pleased with her Scandinavian counterparts’ telephone conversation with Putin.

Read more: Trilateral talks planned for first half of November, but everything depends on Russians – Zelenskyy