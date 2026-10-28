European Commission was aware of planned conversation between Stubb, Støre and Putin: It is important to maintain unified message, - spokesperson

The European Commission was aware in advance of the phone call between Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was stated by European Commission Chief Spokesperson Paula Piño on Wednesday, October 28, according to Censor.NET, citing "European Pravda.

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Details

The European Commission reported that it was aware of the planned contact between the two Northern European leaders and the Russian dictator.

"Yes, we were informed before the call," the spokesperson said.

Piño clarified that the conversation between Stubb and Støre with Putin took place on a bilateral basis and was a follow-up to the meeting in Oslo on October 20.

"What’s really important here is to maintain a unified message during any conversations with Putin," she emphasized.

Read more: Støre on purpose of conversation with Putin: War must not go on endlessly for months

In addition, the spokesperson noted that the European Commission’s position regarding Russia’s readiness for peace talks remains unchanged: "Unfortunately, we do not see much willingness on Putin’s part to participate in such discussions."

Europe’s participation in the talks

Regarding the possible participation of European representatives in upcoming talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, Piño stated that at this time, "we do not have any additional information to share."

Read more: Støre responds to Denmark’s criticism over Putin call: We did not speak on behalf of all Europeans

What led up to this?