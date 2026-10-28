Støre on purpose of conversation with Putin: War must not go on endlessly for months

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre defended his conversation with dictator Putin.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Reuters.

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Details

According to him, yesterday’s call aimed to ensure that Putin heard both European and American views.

"We (Stubb and I) focused on the future – on what needs to happen so that this war does not go on endlessly for months, with people dying… and finding a solution becoming even harder," Støre said.

Read more: Støre responds to Denmark’s criticism over Putin call: We did not speak on behalf of all Europeans

In his view, Putin is unlikely to change his mind.

"But he hears our position very clearly. I am concerned that some of these messages are not getting through to him when the Americans speak to him," the Norwegian prime minister added.

Read more: Call to Putin was prepared jointly with Ukraine and US, Stubb says

According to Støre, Norway sought to introduce de-escalation measures, such as halting attacks on energy infrastructure in Russia and Ukraine, stopping strikes on ships exporting Ukrainian grain, and conducting a prisoner-of-war exchange.

Asked whether there could be peace without Ukraine ceding territory, Støre replied:

"Ukraine will never sign an agreement recognizing that it has lost territory, but whether it can accept the current front line as a reality and as a starting point is another question. And the main question is what security guarantees can be provided to the country (Ukraine) after a peace agreement is concluded? Putin acknowledges that this is the main question."

Read more: Zelenskyy is holding talks with Stubb and Støre following their talks with Putin, – Office of President

Background

The leaders of Finland and Norway held a conversation with dictator Putin.

The talks with Putin were held in coordination with Ukraine.

This is Putin’s first direct contact with top-level European leaders who support Kyiv since French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Putin in July last year.

Zelenskyy also held a telephone conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

According to Stubb, the discussion was "frank and businesslike".

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is not particularly pleased with her Scandinavian counterparts’ telephone conversation with Putin.

Read more: If Zelenskyy wants direct talks with Putin, let him come to Moscow. We will make necessary arrangements – Kremlin