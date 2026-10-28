Chasiv Yar reduced to ruins after Russian shelling: aerial reconnaissance troops of 18th NGU Brigade show destroyed city. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the scale of destruction in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, caused by fighting and Russian shelling.

According to Censor.NET, the aerial reconnaissance footage was released by soldiers of the 18th Sloviansk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), which is part of the National Guard’s 2nd Khartiia Corps.

The drone footage shows destroyed apartment blocks, devastated residential areas, and buildings reduced to walls and structural debris.

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The camera flies over the city, revealing the scale of the destruction. Much of the built-up area has been reduced to rubble.

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion, around 13,000 Ukrainians lived in Chasiv Yar. Now the city that Russian occupiers came to "liberate" has effectively been destroyed.

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