Humanitarian mission in Oleshky: demining of routes currently underway – Lubinets

Routes are currently being cleared of mines as part of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky, Kherson region.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"A ceasefire has been in effect in designated areas since October 27, and both sides are observing it. Routes are currently being cleared of mines. This is an important stage in ensuring the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and the subsequent departure of civilians who wish to leave the city," Lubinets said.

He said that, together with Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova, he continues preparations for a humanitarian mission to assist civilians in Oleshky.

This work is being carried out with mediation and coordination by US First Lady Melania Trump, whose efforts helped the parties reach the necessary agreements and begin implementing them.

Read more: As of this morning, Russia is observing ceasefire in Oleshky, - Marine Corps spokesman Drohal

Work to implement the mission continues under the agreements reached by Lubinets and Lantratova as heads of the negotiating teams.

"Our shared goal is to ensure that people receive assistance and have the opportunity to reach a safe area," the ombudsman stressed.

What is known?

The day before, US First Lady Melania Trump’s office said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to temporarily halt all hostilities in Oleshky, Kherson region, from 29 October to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a safe corridor.

Russian dictator’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the military was coordinating the timing of a ceasefire around Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that a ceasefire was being introduced in the sector because of the humanitarian operation around Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets confirmed US First Lady Melania Trump’s statement about the launch of a humanitarian mission in Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Ukraine is introducing a ceasefire in the area of temporarily Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region from 3:00 a.m. on October 27 to conduct a humanitarian operation.

The ceasefire in Oleshky will remain in effect until 10:59 p.m. on November 1.

Read more: TCR personnel entered private homes and forcibly took men away about 10 times – Lubinets