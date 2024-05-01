Consequences of enemy strike with ballistic missiles on Odesa: civil infrastructure was destroyed. PHOTOS

On the night of 1 May 2024, Russian troops launched another ballistic missile attack on Odesa from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Southern Defence Forces.

As noted, administrative and residential buildings, medical and educational institutions were destroyed as a result of the enemy attack on Odesa.

"Since nightfall, we have been working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. Information on the injured and dead is being clarified. Counter-sabotage measures are underway to search for and identify possible accomplices of Russian terrorists," the statement said.

Attacks by Russian troops in Odesa

On the morning of 1 May, it was reported that on 30 April, the Russian army attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles, killing three people and injuring three others.

As Censor.NET previously reported, on the evening of 30 April, explosions occurred in Odesa.

On the evening of 29 April, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa. According to the OVA, the occupiers fired a ballistic missile with a cluster munition at one of the most popular locations among Odesa residents and visitors.

As of the morning of 30 April, the number of victims of the missile attack on Odesa increased to 5.