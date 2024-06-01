Enemy targeted energy infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region. PHOTO

On the night of Saturday, 1 June 2024, during a massive attack on Ukraine, Russian troops hit an energy infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk RMA Svitlana Onyshchuk on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the attack resulted in a fire, which involved 101 firefighters and 33 pieces of equipment. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

According to her, the attack resulted in a fire, which involved 101 firefighters and 33 pieces of equipment. Fortunately, there were no casualties.







Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 1 June 2024

As reported, on the night of Saturday, 1 June 2024, Russian troops once again massively attacked Ukraine using missiles and Shahed-type attack drones. According to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, energy facilities in 5 regions were attacked.

According to the Air Force, on the night of 1 June 2024, 35 out of 53 missiles and 46 out of 47 Shaheds were destroyed.

Censor.NET also reported that racists had massively shelled Zaporizhzhia, and there was damage to the energy infrastructure.

In addition, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure in the Dnipro region. The occupiers also launched a missile attack on Balaklia.






