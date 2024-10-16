Ukraine under enemy fire: situation in regions over 24 hours. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian invaders shelled settlements in 10 regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Ternopil region

At night, the Russians attacked the industrial facility. Forty-five rescuers and 12 units of special equipment from the State Emergency Service and 12 police officers on four units of special equipment were involved in the aftermath.

The fire was quickly contained and extinguished. No one was killed or injured.

Kyiv region

A private house caught fire as a result of the fall of an enemy UAV wreckage: the building was partially destroyed. The fire was extinguished.

Mykolaiv region

Yesterday, the ruscists attacked the Kutsurub community with FPV drones: a residential building was damaged. The enemy also launched a missile attack on the town of Ochakiv, using an S-300 missile: 9 houses and a power line were damaged, which has already been restored.

Kharkiv region

Yesterday, on 15 October 2024, Russian troops fired on the Kupiansk and Kharkiv districts of the Kharkiv region.

In the village of Kruhliakivka, a private house and outbuildings were damaged by ruscist shelling by the GAB. A 67-year-old man died. In Kupiansk, a car was damaged by an enemy attack from an FPV drone.

Kherson region

Six people were wounded as a result of Russian aggression, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA. The Russian military hit a critical infrastructure facility, an educational institution, an administrative building, a multi-storey building, 9 residential buildings, outbuildings, a garage, a bus and cars.

Zaporizhzhia region

Over the past day, the occupants struck 388 times at 9 localities, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA. The enemy attacked from aircraft, MLRS, artillery and UAVs.

There were 14 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

Sumy region

At night and in the morning, Russians fired eight times at the border areas and settlements, the Sumy RMA reported. The Khotyn, Yunakivka, Nova Sloboda, and Shalyhyne communities came under Russian fire. Nine explosions were recorded.

Donetsk region

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of the Donetsk region. Yesterday, 15 October 2024, 3 districts of the region came under attack.

The Russians wounded 3 people: in Kostyantynivka, Selydove and Svitne. The Russian Armed Forces damaged residential buildings, high-rise buildings, power lines and administrative buildings.

Luhansk region

Russian occupiers attempted to seize Ukrainian positions near the villages of Hrekivka, Makiivka and Balka Zhuravka in the Luhansk region. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysohor.

According to him, the Russians attacked with the support of attack aircraft. Ukrainian defenders stopped all these attempts.

Dnipropetrovsk region

In the evening, the Russian army attacked Nikopol district once again, said the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.

The occupiers fired a kamikaze drone at the territory of the Pokrov community. No one was killed or injured.

Chernihiv region

On 15 October, the Russian army fired 6 times on the territory of Chernihiv region. A total of 8 explosions were recorded. The enemy attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi and Chernihiv districts with mortars and used FPV.

