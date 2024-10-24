Rescuers neutralize warhead of "Kinzhal" used by RF to attack Lviv in September. PHOTOS
A warhead of the Kinzhal missile used by the Russian Federation to attack Lviv in September 2014 was neutralised in Lviv region.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
"It was discovered almost two months after another massive shelling of Ukraine by the aggressor country.
Emergency workers professionally and promptly neutralised the missile's warhead to protect the region's residents from possible explosions," the statement said.
Missile attack on Lviv on 4 September
As reported, on the night of 4 September, Russia launched 5 Tu-95 ms strategic bombers. Later it became known about the launches. In the morning, the occupiers also took off with MiG-31K and Tu-22M3. The Air Force reported that there was a threat to the western regions. It also became known that houses in the area of the main railway station in Lviv were burning due to the Russian attack. According to the latest reports, 7 people were killed and many injured. According to medical reports, as of 4 September, 11 people were in critical condition.
As a result of the strike on Lviv, the Bazylevych family - a mother and her three daughters - were killed. Only the husband survived.
