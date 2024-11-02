Upper floors of building in Sviatoshynskyi district are on fire, there is partial destruction in apartments - State Emergency Service on consequences of attack on capital. PHOTOS

On the morning of 2 November, Kyiv came under attack again.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

Consequences of the attack

As noted, the UAV attack caused a fire on an area of 50 square meters and partial destruction of apartments on the 15th and 16th floors of a 16-story residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the city.

Rescuers are evacuating the building's residents.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the evening of Friday, 1 November, Russian invaders launched Shahed strike UAVs towards Ukraine. In Kyiv, shrapnel damaged the glass in buildings in the Solomianskyi district, and a fire broke out in a high-rise building in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

As a reminder, on the morning of 31 October, a high-voltage line was damaged in Kyiv as a result of a Russian drone crash.