86 servicemen of Ministry of Internal Affairs were returned as part of "1000 for 1000" exchange - Klymenko. PHOTOS

As part of a large-scale 1000-for-1000 exchange, 86 servicemen from the Ministry of Internal Affairs were released from Russian captivity.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, as part of the third stage of the prisoner exchange, which took place today, 25 May, 46 defenders from the Ministry of Internal Affairs returned home:

36 border guards;

10 guardsmen.

Read more: Klymenko on night attack: 13 regions were hit, 12 people died, among them - three children from one family, their parents were hospitalized

The majority of them were reportedly captured in the Donetsk and Luhansk sectors in 2022 and 2023.

"We will take care of everyone: we will provide the necessary medical and psychological assistance and social support. We carefully examine everyone's condition. Everyone is important," Klymenko said.

\

See more: Third stage of "1000 for 1000" exchange: Ukraine returns 303 defenders from Russian captivity. PHOTOS

According to him, a total of 86 servicemen from the Ministry of Internal Affairs system were returned over the three days: 55 border guards and 31 National Guardsmen: "Behind each figure is a person, a family, destroyed and restored hopes."

Watch more: Father of girl who was recently returned from occupation was also freed from captivity. VIDEO

He thanked the President of Ukraine, the Head of the Presidential Office and colleagues from the Coordination Headquarters for the well-coordinated work that yields results.







As reported, on 25 May, the third stage of the 1000 for 1000 exchange took place: Ukraine returned 303 defenders from Russian captivity.

On 24 May, another 307 Ukrainian servicemen returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. This is the second stage of the 1000-for-1000 exchange. The coordination headquarters noted that 27 Mariupol defenders returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity today.

On 23 May, 390 Ukrainians were released: 270 military personnel and 120 civilians.