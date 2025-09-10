Ruscists attacked Volyn with drones: enterprise in Lutsk district was on fire (updated). PHOTOS

Today, 10 September 2025, the enemy once again attacked the Lutsk community using strike UAVs.

This was reported on Facebook by Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polischuk.

According to him, there were no casualties or fatalities.

"There is no information about serious damage to infrastructure," he clarified.

However, as noted, there are reports from citizens about fragments of enemy UAVs found in certain locations in the community, and the relevant services are working on site.

Updated information

As Ivan Rudnytskyi, head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, later reported, Volyn had suffered a massive attack. Several dozen enemy UAVs were detected in the region.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. As for the consequences, the downing caused a fire in one of the production facilities. All relevant services are working at the crash sites to ensure that the area is safe," he said.

As the State Emergency Service later reported, rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire after Russian shelling.

"Last night, units of the State Emergency Service of Volyn and the local fire department of the village of Tsuman went to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling. A fire broke out at an enterprise in the Lutsk district. When the rescue team got there, the fire covered 1,000 square metres. Firefighters were working for a few hours. They managed to put out the fire in the morning," the statement said.

As reported, on the morning of 10 September 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and strike drones. It is also known that strong explosions were heard in Zhytomyr.

In addition, it was noted that the Russian Federation had struck civilian industrial facilities in the Vinnytsia region. Lviv was also under attack from the Russian Federation.