National Police on damage to railway in Kyiv region: investigation has been launched into violation of traffic safety rules. PHOTO

The police of the Kyiv region have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of railway safety rules in Fastiv district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the Kyiv Region Police.

As noted, on 13 September at 23:40, the police received a report on the special line 102 that explosions were taking place at the railway station between the towns of Vasylkiv and Boiiarka.

Arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers preliminarily established that the explosion occurred in a freight car, which caused a fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire. The police did not receive any information about the victims.

"Investigators of the Investigation Department under the procedural control of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office opened criminal proceedings over violation of the rules of safety of movement or operation of railway transport (Part 2 of Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The pre-trial investigation is ongoing," the statement said.

An emergency on the railway in the Kyiv region

Earlier it was reported that the explosions occurred in the Kyiv region around midnight. The RMA informed that it was not related to an enemy air attack. Later, it became known that an emergency had occurred in the Kyiv region, with damage to the railway infrastructure in the Fastiv district.

"Ukrzaliznytsia showed footage of the emergency response near Boiarka. Some trains may experience delays of up to 2-3 hours during the day as they take detours, Ukrzaliznytsia said. The General Staff confirmed that the damage to the railway in the Kyiv region was caused by the detonation of ammunition on the train.