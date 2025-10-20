Wisconsin was first state in US to condemn Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children. PHOTOS

A resolution condemning Russia's abduction and forced deportation of Ukrainian children has been submitted to the Wisconsin Legislature, the state's main legislative body, for the first time.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a post on Facebook by the NGO Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc.

The state of Wisconsin presented a resolution

"Wisconsin has become the first state in our country to introduce a resolution condemning the abduction and forced deportation of Ukrainian children by the Russian Federation," the statement said.

It is noted that the promotion of such an initiative was made possible through the partnership of Nova Ukraine and Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc.

"This has sent a powerful message that our state stands firmly for justice, truth and the protection of innocent lives," the organisation said.

Ukrainian activists expressed gratitude to all legislators who co-sponsored the resolution and supported the Ukrainian community in the state.

The War Close Project virtual exhibition

The War Close Project, a virtual exhibition at the Wisconsin State Capitol, has been launched. The exposition tells the truth about the genocide of the Ukrainian nation through 360° panoramic photographs, drone videos and 3D modelling.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Federation had abducted at least 19,000 Ukrainian children. 1,600 have already been returned, and the search is ongoing as part of the international programme Bringing Back the Children.

As a reminder, during a meeting in Alaska, US President Donald Trump personally handed the Russian leader a letter from Melania Trump. In the letter, the US president's wife said that "it is time to protect children and future generations around the world".

On 10 October, US First Lady Melania Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had responded to her letter about the abducted Ukrainian children. According to the US President's wife, she now has an "open channel of communication" with Putin regarding Ukrainian children in Russia.