Ruscists significantly damaged two DTEK energy facilities in Odesa; restoration will take time

During the night, an enemy attack significantly damaged two DTEK energy facilities in Odesa.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DTEK press centre.

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There is a power outage

Due to the shelling, about 47,000 families are currently without electricity.

"The damage is significant, and restoration will take time. We are doing everything possible to restore power to every home as quickly as possible," DTEK added.

What preceded this?

As reported, on the morning of 13 January 2026, Russian troops launched several missiles towards Ukraine.

The night before, Russia launched about 20 ballistic missiles in an hour, targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

According to DTEK, Russia has once again attacked DTEK's thermal power plants: this is the eighth massive strike since October 2025.

In addition, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.

According to the Air Force, Russia launched a massive attack with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and UAVs: air defence forces destroyed 247 targets.

See more: Ruscists attacked Odesa: 5 people injured, houses, hospital, kindergarten and school damaged. PHOTOS