Explosives technicians neutralize two PTM-3 mines dropped by Shahed drones near railway in Rivne region – National Police of Ukraine
In the Rivne region, Shahed drones likely dropped anti-tank mines near the railway.
As reported by Censor.NET, yesterday, January 18, an employee of one of the region’s railway stations found a suspicious object while inspecting an area near the tracks.
Explosives technicians from the regional police arrived at the scene immediately. To reach the find, they had to walk about three kilometers along the tracks.
During the inspection, two PTM-3 anti-tank mines were found.
Since this type of munition is equipped with a magnetic sensor that reacts to changes in the magnetic field, combat engineers decided to neutralize them on site.
The police suggest that the mines may have been dropped by enemy drones during the most recent air raid alerts in the region.
The footage was published on social media.
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