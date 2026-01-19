Explosives technicians neutralize two PTM-3 mines dropped by Shahed drones near railway in Rivne region – National Police of Ukraine

In the Rivne region, Shahed drones likely dropped anti-tank mines near the railway.

As reported by Censor.NET, yesterday, January 18, an employee of one of the region’s railway stations found a suspicious object while inspecting an area near the tracks.

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Explosives technicians from the regional police arrived at the scene immediately. To reach the find, they had to walk about three kilometers along the tracks.

During the inspection, two PTM-3 anti-tank mines were found.

Since this type of munition is equipped with a magnetic sensor that reacts to changes in the magnetic field, combat engineers decided to neutralize them on site.

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The police suggest that the mines may have been dropped by enemy drones during the most recent air raid alerts in the region.

The footage was published on social media.

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