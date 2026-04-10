A difficult task...

See more: Lukashenko’s fleet, Orbán’s election slogan, Russia’s path of development. Fresh memes from "Censor.NET"

We’ve done enough winning already...

See more: New Year’s gift for Putin, Kremlin propaganda, tales of KGB agent. Fresh photoshop memes from Censor.NET

The situation in the Middle East

See more: Secret test site, Soviet Halloween, Russian quiz. Fresh photoshop memes from Censor.NET

Latest US warning

See more: American roller coaster, Budapest-2, timeless classic. Fresh Photoshop memes from Censor.NET

A paper tiger

See more: Russian bear, bonus from Putin, good deal. Fresh photoshopped memes from Censor.NET

See more: American-style "zhabogaduking." PHOTO jokes of conflict between Trump and Musk

See more: Parade of Kremlin butcher. Russian "victory celebrations" in PHOTO jokes

Read more: Orbán warned of "danger" to Hungary in case of his defeat in election

Read more: NATO is trying to avoid becoming "casualty" of Trump’s war with Iran, - NYT

Watch more": "Feking, checking, ebaking": Poroshenko comments on his emotional speech in Rada on military levy.VIDEO

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