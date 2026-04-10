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Tough task for dwarf, America’s final warning, Putin’s mouse. Fresh memes from "Censor.NET"
A difficult task...
We’ve done enough winning already...
The situation in the Middle East
Latest US warning
A paper tiger
Watch more": "Feking, checking, ebaking": Poroshenko comments on his emotional speech in Rada on military levy.VIDEO
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