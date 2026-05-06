ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9381 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Kramatorsk
9 831 16

Combat medic of 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade who was at epicenter of Russian FAB explosion saved victims in Kramatorsk. PHOTOS 18+

A combat medic of the "AlterEgo" UGV battalion of the 93rd "Kholodnyi Yar" Separate Mechanized Brigade, who found herself in the epicenter of the Russian FAB strike on Kramatorsk, rushed to save the victims.

Warning! Photos are not recommended for viewing by people with a fragile psyche!

The photos were published by journalist Yuliia Kyriienko-Merinova, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

"The girl who saved the wounded and collected the remains of the bodies of those killed by the Russians in Kramatorsk. Here she is in the photo, covering the body of the deceased. And in another one, among the debris, she covers another deceased person with a white bag," the journalist noted.

A combat medic rescues the injured in Kramatorsk
A combat medic rescues the injured in Kramatorsk

It is about the combat medic of the "AlterEgo" UGV battalion of the 93rd "Kholodnyi Yar" Separate Mechanized Brigade with the call sign "Yakuza".

A combat medic rescues the injured in Kramatorsk

"She herself ended up in the epicenter of the explosion of Russian high-explosive aerial bombs. And she rushed to save lives, even though she was injured herself," Kyriienko-Merinova added.

Read more: Ruscists strike central Kramatorsk with FABs: 5 killed and 12 injured, fire raging. PHOTOS

Shelling of Ukraine on the evening of May 5

See more: Day in Donetsk region: over 1,100 strikes by Russian Federation, one person wounded. PHOTOS

Author: 

Kramatorsk (458) shoot out (17157) Donetsk region (5719) 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (109) Kramatorskyy district (948)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 