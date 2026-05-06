Combat medic of 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade who was at epicenter of Russian FAB explosion saved victims in Kramatorsk. PHOTOS 18+

A combat medic of the "AlterEgo" UGV battalion of the 93rd "Kholodnyi Yar" Separate Mechanized Brigade, who found herself in the epicenter of the Russian FAB strike on Kramatorsk, rushed to save the victims.

Warning! Photos are not recommended for viewing by people with a fragile psyche!

The photos were published by journalist Yuliia Kyriienko-Merinova, Censor.NET reports.

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"The girl who saved the wounded and collected the remains of the bodies of those killed by the Russians in Kramatorsk. Here she is in the photo, covering the body of the deceased. And in another one, among the debris, she covers another deceased person with a white bag," the journalist noted.





It is about the combat medic of the "AlterEgo" UGV battalion of the 93rd "Kholodnyi Yar" Separate Mechanized Brigade with the call sign "Yakuza".

"She herself ended up in the epicenter of the explosion of Russian high-explosive aerial bombs. And she rushed to save lives, even though she was injured herself," Kyriienko-Merinova added.

Read more: Ruscists strike central Kramatorsk with FABs: 5 killed and 12 injured, fire raging. PHOTOS

Shelling of Ukraine on the evening of May 5

In the evening, Russian troops also struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. Twelve people were killed and 37 injured in the attack.

with guided aerial bombs. Twelve people were killed and 37 injured in the attack. In addition, Russians dropped three high-explosive aerial bombs on the center of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, killing at least five people and injuring 12 others.

Donetsk Oblast, killing at least five people and injuring 12 others. In Dnipro, four people were killed and others injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the evening of 5 May.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: over 1,100 strikes by Russian Federation, one person wounded. PHOTOS