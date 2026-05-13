Trump hinted at Venezuela as 51st US state and posted provocative image. PHOTO

US President Donald Trump has made an ambiguous suggestion that Venezuela might join the United States as its 51st state.

According to Censor.NET, on his social media platform Truth Social, he posted an image of a map of Venezuela, coloured in the colours of the American flag, with the caption "51st state".

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Trump did not leave any comments under the image.

Read more: Trump is ’seriously considering’ making Venezuela 51st US state, - media

As reported, interim leader Rodríguez had previously rejected US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that her country should become the 51st US state.

Read more: US ready to use force to cooperate with Venezuela’s interim government, - Rubio

What preceded

As a reminder, on 11 May, Trump stated in a telephone conversation with Fox News journalist John Roberts that he wanted to turn Venezuela into the 51st US state, as it has oil reserves worth $40 trillion and "loves Trump".

Trump’s rhetoric

The repetition of these same statements regarding Venezuela is a consequence of a military operation in early January. At that time, the US military captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife and took them out of the country.

In addition, Trump previously stated that a framework agreement on the potential purchase of Greenland by the US is in the final stages of approval.

See more: Trump has declared himself "acting president of Venezuela"