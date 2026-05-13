Russian drone attack on Kyiv region: house in Vyshhorod district has been damaged. PHOTO

Russian forces are launching a massive attack on the Kyiv region using strike drones.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

According to him, the consequences of the attack are currently being assessed in the Vyshhorod district. A fire broke out in a private house as a result of the enemy attack. Fortunately, there are no casualties among the population.

All emergency services are already working at the scene. We are doing everything necessary to deal with the aftermath and help people.

Read more: Enemy is attacking Kyiv region with drones: air defense systems are active

"The air raid is ongoing. I urge everyone to be vigilant, not to ignore air raid sirens, and to stay in safe places. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," the regional governor emphasised.

Read: Russia attacked Odesa with drones: cars caught fire, two people injured

What happened beforehand?

As a reminder, it was previously reported that enemy UAVs are attacking the Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions.

Russia is also striking the Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Chernivtsi regions.

UAVs attacked Odesa.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, Russia has launched a sustained combined air strike on critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

Read: Enemy drones hit power substation in Poltava region: power cuts