Zelenskyy denied allegations of corruption and pressure on anti-corruption agencies on Fox News: "This is not true". VIDEO

During an interview with Fox News, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked about corruption in Ukraine, possible embezzlement of international aid, the reasons for postponing the elections, and attempts to limit anti-corruption bodies.

The host also quoted a Politico article that talked about the monopolisation of power and discontent in the ranks of the Servant of the People. In response, Zelenskyy said that "this is not true". According to him, it was his party that adopted key anti-corruption reforms, and the European Union confirms their implementation.

At the same time, he allowed elections to be held only after a ceasefire and subject to security guarantees from international partners. "Even if we find a way to change something for the elections, we need security guarantees," the president said.

Zelenskyy's words were immediately criticised by MP Oleksii Honcharenko. He reminded that it was the MPs from the Servant of the People who tried to subordinate the NABU and the SAPO a few months ago, and only public protests stopped these steps. "And now Zelenskyy has the audacity to say that he himself is the main defender of the anti-corruption agencies," Honcharenko said.

As a reminder, The Economist published an article in which a high-ranking Ukrainian official criticised the administration of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team.

The publication writes about the July actions near the Presidential Office, which were called the "cardboard revolution". These were the first large-scale anti-Zelenskyy protests since the beginning of the war, which showed a crisis of trust between the government and society. The publication noted that the authorities tried to limit the work of anti-corruption agencies after their investigations affected people at the highest levels.

The article also talked about the concentration of power in the hands of Zelenskyy and his head of the Presidential Administration Andrii Yermak, pressure on independent media and advertisers, and the prosecution of the opposition, including former President Petro Poroshenko. Businessmen complain about cases of blackmail and even extortion under the threat of fabricated accusations of ties to Russia.

