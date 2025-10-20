Minus 12 enemy UAVs: combat operations by anti-aircraft drone operators from 36th Marine Brigade. VIDEO

Operators of anti-aircraft drones from the 36th SMIB named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi destroyed 12 enemy drones of various types.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the unit's social media page.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: Ukrainian Armed Forces drones smashed enemy shelters to smithereens and destroyed occupiers’ equipment. VIDEO