Minus 12 enemy UAVs: combat operations by anti-aircraft drone operators from 36th Marine Brigade. VIDEO
Operators of anti-aircraft drones from the 36th SMIB named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi destroyed 12 enemy drones of various types.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the unit's social media page.
